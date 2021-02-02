Consumption of excessive liquor: Bogura death toll rises to 12

The death toll from excessive consumption of illicit liquor in the Bogura town rose to 12 on Tuesday, with two more deaths in Shahjahanpur, reports UNB.

The deceased persons are Mehedi Hasaan, 25, son of Golzar Pramanik and Abdul Ahad, 30, son of Aftab Hossain.

Earlier another victim, Debnath, 55, a resident of Old Bogura Town, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital around 3am on Tuesday, said Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Bogura sadar police station.

The tragedy has been unfolding in the district since Sunday night.

Three persons, identified as 60-year-old Premnath Rabidas, a resident of Bogura Old Town, Zulficker, 52, a rickshaw puller, and Alamgir of Dhamakpara in Nishindapara died from excessive liquor consumption on Monday night

Premnath died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College while the others passed away at their respective homes.

Earlier that day, six people died in different parts of the district.