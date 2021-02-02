Consumption of excessive liquor: Bogura death toll rises to 12

The death toll from excessive consumption of illicit liquor in the Bogura town rose to 12 on Tuesday, with two more deaths in Shahjahanpur, reports UNB.
The deceased persons are Mehedi Hasaan, 25, son of Golzar Pramanik and Abdul Ahad, 30, son of Aftab Hossain.
Earlier another victim, Debnath, 55, a resident of Old Bogura Town, died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital around 3am on Tuesday, said Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of Bogura sadar police station.
The tragedy has been unfolding in the district since Sunday night.
Three persons, identified as 60-year-old Premnath Rabidas, a resident of Bogura Old Town, Zulficker, 52, a rickshaw puller, and Alamgir of Dhamakpara in Nishindapara died from excessive liquor consumption on Monday night
Premnath died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College while the others passed away at their respective homes.
Earlier that day, six people died in different parts of the district.
According to local residents, several people, including the victims, consumed liquor at a homoeopathic medicine shop in the Bogura Tin Matha area of the district town on Sunday night. They had come to the area to attend the marriage ceremony of a man named Chanchal.
Sumon, his father Prem Nath, his uncle Ram Nath and Ramjan, a neighbour, fell sick that night and had to be rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital where the three of the family died early Monday.
Ramjan also died at a private clinic on Monday. Later, Saju Mozahar and Abdul Jalil, who also fell sick on Sunday night, died at their respective homes. Alamgir, who also took liquor, died at his home.
Meanwhile, police in Dhaka claimed to have busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit in the city's Bhatara area on Monday night.
Six people working at the factory in Khilbari Tek Mukti Polli have also been arrested by a team of sleuths from the Detective Branch, officials said. However, the names of the accused are yet to be known.
"The DB conducted the drive following reports of deaths caused by consumption of liquor in different parts of the city," said Walid Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.