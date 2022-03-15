Convict went into hiding for 18 yrs to evade 17-yr sentence

Officer-in-charge of Tungibari police station, Molla Soyeb Ali, told Prothom Alo that an arms case was lodged against Iqbal in Mymensingh in 2004. The state was the plaintiff in the case. In the verdict, the court sentenced him to 17 years in jail in 2004.
However, Iqbal walked out on bail after serving one year and five months in jail. Later, he sold all of his properties and went into hiding for 18 years to evade the punishment, he added.
Soyeb Ali said, "We came to know that he was living in Sutrapur in Dhaka. Police arrested him from that place conducting a drive yesterday night. The court sent him to jail today, Tuesday."