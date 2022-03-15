Crime

Convict went into hiding for 18 yrs to evade 17-yr sentence

Munshiganj
The police on Monday midnight arrested a convict who was awarded 17 years in prison in an arms case in 2004. Iqbal Hossain, 52, was arrested from Sutrapur in Dhaka.

The arrestee, resident of Dhipur union of Tongibari upazila in Munshiganj, is the son of Dhipur union former chairman Abul Hossain.

Officer-in-charge of Tungibari police station, Molla Soyeb Ali, told Prothom Alo that an arms case was lodged against Iqbal in Mymensingh in 2004. The state was the plaintiff in the case. In the verdict, the court sentenced him to 17 years in jail in 2004.

However, Iqbal walked out on bail after serving one year and five months in jail. Later, he sold all of his properties and went into hiding for 18 years to evade the punishment, he added.

Soyeb Ali said, "We came to know that he was living in Sutrapur in Dhaka. Police arrested him from that place conducting a drive yesterday night. The court sent him to jail today, Tuesday."

