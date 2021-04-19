Cop among 4 held for killing nursing student in Rajshahi

Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) have arrested four people including a policeman for their involvement in the killing of a nursing student who was found dead in a water body near Bypass Road in Rajshahi city on Friday, UNB reports.

A team of PBI arrested Nimai Chandra Sarkar, 43, a police constable of Rajshahi Railway Police and hailing from Ataikula in Pabna district, from Lalpur upazila in Natore district on Sunday, said Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Shah Makhdum Police Station.

After interrogation, police arrested three more people identified as Kabir Ahmed, 30, Sumon Ali, 34 and microbus driver Abdur Rahman, 25 from different parts of the district for assisting Nimai in the murder.