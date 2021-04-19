Cop among 4 held for killing nursing student in Rajshahi

Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) have arrested four people including a policeman for their involvement in the killing of a nursing student who was found dead in a water body near Bypass Road in Rajshahi city on Friday, UNB reports.
A team of PBI arrested Nimai Chandra Sarkar, 43, a police constable of Rajshahi Railway Police and hailing from Ataikula in Pabna district, from Lalpur upazila in Natore district on Sunday, said Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Shah Makhdum Police Station.
After interrogation, police arrested three more people identified as Kabir Ahmed, 30, Sumon Ali, 34 and microbus driver Abdur Rahman, 25 from different parts of the district for assisting Nimai in the murder.
Police on Friday recovered the body of Nanika Rani Rai, 24, kept in a drum, from a water body in the city’s Bypass area.
After collecting the fingerprint of the victim, police came to know the name of the victim through verifying the NID.
Nanika Rani Rai hailed from Milonpur in Thakurgaon sadar upazila. She was also a student of the Nursing Institute at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.
During investigation, police came to know that Nimai was involved in the murder and arrested him.
During Interrogation, Nimai said he had developed an extra-marital affair with Nanika 7 years ago.
Nanika used to pressurize him to marry her but he could not do it as Nimai was already married to a female police constable.
On 6 April, Nimai rented a house in the city’s Terokhadia area where he along with others killed Nanika.
Later, they dumped the body to the water body.
Police also seized the microbus used in the killing follwoing a CCTV footage.
Nimai Chandra was a constable at the detective branch of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police. He lost his job after filming an obscene video of a college girl through a trap.
Later, he joined the Railway Police.