Councillor Irfan suspended

In the circular issued under presidential order and signed by deputy secretary of the local government division, ANM Fazlul Huq, it was stated that if proceedings commence under Section 13 of the Local Government (City Corporation) Act, 2009 against any councilor of the city corporation on charges of moral turpitude and misconduct, there is provision under Section 12 (1) of the act to suspend the accused councilor. Irfan has accordingly been has suspended from the post of councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation Ward 30.

Naval officer Lt Wasif Ahmed was returning home by motorbike on Sunday night when a car, with a member of parliament sticker, hit the bike. Haji Salim’s son Irfan and his people were in the car. Wasif introduced himself and signaled to the car to stop, wanting to speak to them. That was when Irfan and his men got out of the car and beat him up severely, till he was bleeding.