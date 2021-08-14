Couple commits ‘suicide’ in Chattogram

A couple allegedly committed suicide at their house in Kurmaikul village in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram on Friday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Iskandar, 24, and his wife Ruma Akter, 22. They are survived by a 15-month-old son.

Quoting local people, police said Iskandar, who worked in Qatar, returned to the country on 10 August.