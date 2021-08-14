Couple commits ‘suicide’ in Chattogram

On Friday evening, Iskandar’s mother Firoza Begum found the couple’s room locked from inside. Getting no response from inside, Firoza peeped through the window of the room and found both of them hanging from the ceiling with a rope.
Hearing her screams local people broke open the door and informed police.
Khan Nurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Rangunia police station, said a team of police sent the bodies to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Deceased Ruma’s father Jamal Uddin alleged that Arif, the brother-in-law of her daughter, used to stalk her often and had killed the couple.
“A probe is underway,” the OC said.