Couple killed in Sunamganj over family feud

A man and his wife were stabbed to death over a family feud at Jamalganj in Sunamganj district on Sunday night, UNB reports.
The deceased were identified as Mursheda Begum and her husband Alamgir, 32, son of Tahir Ali of Beheli Alipur village of the upazila.
Witnesses said Alamgir’s cousin Russel, 28, stabbed the couple indiscriminately with a sharp knife while having dinner on Sunday.
Advertisement
When they were taken to Jamalganj Upazila Health Complex in critical condition a doctor declared them dead.
Alamgir’s father Tahir Ali filed a murder case against Russel with Jamalganj police station.
Superintendent of Police Md Mizanur Rahman said they are trying to arrest the killer.