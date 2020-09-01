Court accepts charge sheet against ex-DIG prisons Bazlur Rashid

A Dhaka court on Tuesday accepted the charge sheet against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of prisons Bazlur Rashid in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), reports news agency UNB.

Senior special judge KM Emrul Kayesh passed the order.

The court also transferred the case to the Special Judge Court-5 of Dhaka for trial and fixed 22 September for hearing on charge framing against the accused in the case.