Court accepts charge sheet against ex-DIG prisons Bazlur Rashid

A Dhaka court on Tuesday accepted the charge sheet against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of prisons Bazlur Rashid in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), reports news agency UNB.
Senior special judge KM Emrul Kayesh passed the order.
The court also transferred the case to the Special Judge Court-5 of Dhaka for trial and fixed 22 September for hearing on charge framing against the accused in the case.
Earlier on 26 August, ACC deputy director Md Nasir Uddin, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the Bazlur Rashid.
ACC arrested Rashid on 20 October last on charge of accumulating money illegally.
According to the case statement, the suspended DIG failed to show any legal source of Tk 38 million which he spent for buying a flat in a housing project at Siddheswari Road in the capital.