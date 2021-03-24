Charge sheet against photojournalist Shafiqul accepted

A Dhaka court has accepted charge sheet in a case filed against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with the capital’s Hazaribagh police station.

Cyber Tribunal judge Mohammad As Shams Jaglul Hossain accepted the charge sheet against Shafiqul Islam on Wednesday. The tribunal has fixed 22 April for indictment hearing.

Shamim Al Mamun, a bench assistant of the tribunal, confirmed this to the Prothom Alo.