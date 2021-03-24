Charge sheet against photojournalist Shafiqul accepted

A Dhaka court has accepted charge sheet in a case filed against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol under the Digital Security Act (DSA) with the capital’s Hazaribagh police station.
Cyber Tribunal judge Mohammad As Shams Jaglul Hossain accepted the charge sheet against Shafiqul Islam on Wednesday. The tribunal has fixed 22 April for indictment hearing.
Shamim Al Mamun, a bench assistant of the tribunal, confirmed this to the Prothom Alo.
According to the court, police filed the charge sheet of the case filed against Shafiqul with Hazaribagh police station in January. Under the same act (DSA), police has pressed another charge sheet in a case filed against him with capital’s Kamrangirchar police station in this month (March).
Besides, another lawsuit under DSA filed against Shafiqul Islam with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station of Dhaka.
Photojournalist Shafiqul released in bail on 25 December after languishing in jail for around seven months.