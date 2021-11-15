Court accepts charges against Pori Moni in narcotics case

The court also fixed 15 November for hearing on the acceptance of the chargesheet against them.
On 4 October, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a chargesheet against Pori Moni and the two others in the case.
CID inspector and also the investigating officer in the case Kazi Mostafa Kamal submitted the chargesheet to Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate's court. P
Pori Moni was arrested on 4 August, following a raid by RAB on her Banani residence.
A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.
On 22 August, she was sent to jail after inspector Kazi produced her in a court on the completion of a day's police remand, her third.
On 31 August, a Dhaka court granted bail to Pori Moni in the drugs case until submission of the chargesheet. She walked out of jail the following day.