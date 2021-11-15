Court accepts charges against Pori Moni in narcotics case

A Dhaka court on Monday accepted the charges against film actress Pori Moni and two others in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Emrul Kayesh took the charges into cognisance and fixed 14 December for hearing on charge framing.

The two other accused are Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain.

Earlier on 26 October, a Dhaka court granted bail to the three accused in the case.