Court accepts charges against Pori Moni in narcotics case

A Dhaka court on Monday accepted the charges against film actress Pori Moni and two others in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Emrul Kayesh took the charges into cognisance and fixed 14 December for hearing on charge framing.

The two other accused are Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain.

Earlier on 26 October, a Dhaka court granted bail to the three accused in the case.

The court also fixed 15 November for hearing on the acceptance of the chargesheet against them.

On 4 October, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a chargesheet against Pori Moni and the two others in the case.

CID inspector and also the investigating officer in the case Kazi Mostafa Kamal submitted the chargesheet to Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate's court. P

Pori Moni was arrested on 4 August, following a raid by RAB on her Banani residence.

A case was filed against her under the Narcotics Control Act the following day.

On 22 August, she was sent to jail after inspector Kazi produced her in a court on the completion of a day's police remand, her third.

On 31 August, a Dhaka court granted bail to Pori Moni in the drugs case until submission of the chargesheet. She walked out of jail the following day.

