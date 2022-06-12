Court fixes 20 June for hearing arguments against ex-OC Pradeep, wife

The graft case was lodged by the assistant director of ACC's chattogram-2 office Md Riaz Uddin on 23 August, 2020. The ACC filed a charge sheet to a Chattogram court on 6 July, 2021, which was accepted by the court on 1 September, 2021.

Pradeep and Chumki surrendered before the court on 23 May, 2022.

According to the chargesheet, Pradeep built a six-storey house in Chattogram city's Pathorghata area in his father-in-law's name to conceal money earned illegally. Later, Pradeep's father-in-law donated the building to his daughter Chumki.

Though there are documents of this handover, the building is currently owned by Pradeep and Chumki.