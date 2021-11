A Cumilla court on Wednesday granted police another three-day remand for interrogating Iqbal Hossain and three others in custody in a case filed over desecration of holy Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla, reports UNB.

The other accused of the case are Ikram Hossain, Humayun Ahmed and Foysal Ahmed.

Chandan Kanti Nath, judge of Cumilla senior judicial magistrate court-1, passed the order. Before that, police produced them before the court with five-day remand prayer, said Cumilla CID special superintendent of police, Khan Mohammad Rezwan.