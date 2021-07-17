Crime and Law

Court imposes travel ban on Evaly's chairman, MD

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on online marketplace Evaly's chairman Shamima Nasrin and its managing director (MD) Mohammad Rassel.

Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order on Thursday, but the matter was revealed on Saturday.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a plea with the court seeking a travel ban on Evaly’s chairman and MD to facilitate the investigation carrying out against them over the allegation of money laundering and embezzlement.

Following the appeal, the court banned them from fleeing the country. Mahmud Hossain Jahangir, public prosecutor of ACC, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

