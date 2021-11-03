Court rejects PBI’s final report

A Chattogram court on Wednesday rejected the final report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation, reports UNB.

Chattogram metropolitan magistrate Begum Mehnaz Rahman passed the order after rejecting the final report of PBI in the case.

The court also rejected the ‘naraji (discontent) petition’ of former police superintendent Babul Akter in the case, said lawyer Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury.