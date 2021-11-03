Court rejects PBI’s final report

Babul, who served as superintendent of police (SP) of Chattagram, has been in the Feni district jail since 17 May.
On 12 May, Babul was taken on a 5-day remand by PBI for interrogation after being arrested in a case filed by his father-in-law over his wife’s killing.
On 5 June 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at the port city's GEC intersection while she was going to drop her seven-year-old son Mahir Akhter for a bus of Chittagong Cantonment Public School and College.
Soon after the crime, Babul had filed a murder case with Panchlaish police station against three unidentified men.
On 24 June 2016 night, he was questioned for 15 hours at the intelligence office in Dhaka and on September 6, he voluntarily resigned from the police service.
On 11 May, PBI submitted its report in the murder case. They also found Babul’s involvement in the case.
Later, Babul’s father-in-law filed a fresh case against him on 12 May.
Eight people including Babul were accused in the case filed by Mitu's father, Mosharraf Hossain.
The other accused are Kamrul Islam Shikder alias Musa, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, Motaleb Mia alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Khairul Islam alias Kalu, and Shahjahan Mia.
Babul Akhter also filed a ‘naraji petition’ against the PBI report on October 14 and after hearing the petition the court fixed 3 November for next hearing.
On 23 October, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola, an accused in ex-police superintendent Babul Akter's wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu murder case, confessed to supplying firearms used in the killing before a Chattogram court.