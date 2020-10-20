Court sets 30 Nov for framing charges against Samrat in arms, drug cases

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed 30 November for framing charges against expelled Jubo League leader and casino kingpin Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in two cases filed under the Arms Act and the Narcotics Control Act, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Kayesh fixed the date taking the chargesheets into cognizance in the two cases.

Along with Samrat, Enamul Haque Arman, the expelled vice-president of Jubo League South, is also accused in the drug case.

Sub-inspector Shekar Chandra Mallik of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-1) submitted the chargesheet in arms cases on 6 November.