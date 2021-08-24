Crime and Law

Court sets date for Khaleda’s appearance in 11 cases

Prothom Alo English Desk
BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia appears in a Dhaka court to defend herself in a graft case
BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia appears in a Dhaka court to defend herself in a graft case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday set 20 October for the appearance of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia before it in 11 cases lodged against her, reports BSS.

Judge KM Imrul Qayesh of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court passed the order, bench clerk Anisur Rahman confirmed.

Of the 11 cases, eight were filed with Darus Salam police station for carrying out vandalism, and two others were filed with Jatrabari police station for her role in BNP’s vandalism during its hartal in 2015.

Ten cases were filed by police, while the sedition case was filed against the BNP chief by an Awami League man.

Apart from Khaleda Zia, the other accused in the vandalism cases include Amanullah Aman, Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel and Sultan Salauddin Tuku.

The court was scheduled to hold hearing on charge framing in 10 of those cases and to accept a charge-sheet in one case filed with Jatrabari police station.

