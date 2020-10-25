Court takes cases against DU teacher Zia into cognizance

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka University teacher Zia Rahman
Dhaka cyber tribunal has taken two cases filed against Dhaka University teacher Zia Rahman under the Digital Security Act into cognizance on Sunday.

Earlier in the morning, editor of monthly Al Bayyinat and Daily Al Ihsan Muhammad Mahbub Alam and lawyer Imrul Hasan filed two separate cases in the tribunal against Zia for 'hurting religious sentiment'.

Tribunal’s judge As-Sams Jaglul Hossain recorded statements of the two and ordered cyber security and crime division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to investigate the cases.

Confirming the matter, tribunal’s bench assistant Shamim Al Mamun told Prothom Alo that the court asked authorities to submit reports on 1 November after probing the allegation.

According to the case statement, Zia Rahman reportedly hurt religious sentiment of Muslims while speaking at a television talk-show on 22 October.

Zia is a professor of criminology department at DU.

