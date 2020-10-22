Crimes against humanity: Death warrant issued against Syed Mohamamd Kaisar

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday issued death warrant against Syed Mohammad Kaisar for his crimes against humanity during the Liberation War, reports UNB.

The full verdict of the Supreme Court upholding the death penalty of Jatiya Party leader and former state minister Syed Mohammed Kaiser has been received and sent to the office concerned on Thursday, said Syed Ahmed, registrar of the ICT.

The death warrant has been sent to the Dhaka Central Jail, Keraniganj, secretaries to the home ministry and law ministry and district magistrate.