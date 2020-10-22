Crimes against humanity: Death warrant issued against Syed Mohamamd Kaisar

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday issued death warrant against Syed Mohammad Kaisar for his crimes against humanity during the Liberation War, reports UNB.
The full verdict of the Supreme Court upholding the death penalty of Jatiya Party leader and former state minister Syed Mohammed Kaiser has been received and sent to the office concerned on Thursday, said Syed Ahmed, registrar of the ICT.
The death warrant has been sent to the Dhaka Central Jail, Keraniganj, secretaries to the home ministry and law ministry and district magistrate.
Kaiser can file a petition seeking review of the death penalty within 15 days.
On 14 January, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty of the Jatiya Party leader, awarded by the ICT for his crimes against humanity.
The full verdict of the Supreme Court was published on Wednesday.
On 23 January 2014, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Syed Mohammad Kaisar to death for his crimes against humanity during the Liberation War.
The ICT also sentenced him death on seven charges, life term imprisonment on four charges and 22-years-jail on three other charges.
Later, Kaiser filed an appeal petition against the verdict.