Cumilla witnesses alarming number of rapes in 2020

Cumilla saw an alarming number of sexual assaults on women, children to the elderly last year. A total of 367 victims put a strain on the locals of Cumilla, reports news agency UNB.

The rape victims included women across all age groups, from four years of age to over 70, according to data from Cumilla Medical College Hospital’s medicine wing. The statistics from the Forensic Medicine Department confirmed the matter.

Urging for generating awareness in both women and men, Saifun Nahar Mita, a woman leader and president of Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League, said, “Our men must be respectful of women. Women are men’s carers. Our mothers are insulted if men treat women poorly.”