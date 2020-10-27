Date fixed for re-indictment hearing in Blogger Wasiqur murder trial

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed 4 November for the re-indictment hearing in the trial of the murder of blogger Wasiqur Rahman Babu, reports news agency BSS.

The court of 3rd additional metropolitan sessions judge Mohammad Rabiul Alam set the date, accepting a plea of the prosecution under section 227 of Code of Criminal Procedure for alteration of charges under section 120B of the Penal Code.

Earlier, on 4 October, the court fixed 27 October for delivering verdict.

The accused in the case – Jikrullah alias Hasan, Ariful Islam alias Mushfiq alias Erfan and Saiful Islam alias Mansur are in jail.