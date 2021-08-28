Crime and Law

DB arrests 7 people on charges of fabricating certificates

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The gang made fake certificates by changing website of the education ministry.
The gang made fake certificates by changing website of the education ministry. Collected

Detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained seven people on charges of fabricating certificates by changing information of website of Dhaka Education Board.

Those who were arrested are Noor Rimti, Jamal Hossain, AKM Mostofa Kamal, Md Maruf, Faruk Ahmed Shawpan, Mahbub Alam and Md Abed Ali.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They were arrested from Mohammadpur, Ramna and Chawk Bazar areas of the capital on Friday.

DB said the members of this fraudulent gang would first change information of successful candidates in different examinations of different education boards including Dhaka Education Board, and then include the information of failed candidates.

Advertisement

They would make huge amount of money by fabricating certificates, DB official said.

DB additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhtar disclosed this at a press conference at the DMP media centre at Minto Road in the capital on Saturday.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement