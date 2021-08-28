DB arrests 7 people on charges of fabricating certificates

They were arrested from Mohammadpur, Ramna and Chawk Bazar areas of the capital on Friday.
DB said the members of this fraudulent gang would first change information of successful candidates in different examinations of different education boards including Dhaka Education Board, and then include the information of failed candidates.
They would make huge amount of money by fabricating certificates, DB official said.
DB additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhtar disclosed this at a press conference at the DMP media centre at Minto Road in the capital on Saturday.