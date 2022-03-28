DB releases ‘very good boy’ DU student

Parents, teachers, classmates and other students rallied in front of the Raju sculpture on Sunday afternoon demanding his release. It was said that the law enforcement were denying that they picked up Ashiqur.
Sirajul, a school teacher, alleged that he tried to file a general diary (GD) with Shahbagh and Lalbagh police stations over the incident but the police did not record the GD. They asked his to confirm first if police picked him up
Later in the evening, Ashiqur's father Sirajul Islam and Chairman of the IR Department professor Muhammad Ruhul Amin visited the DB office. Professor Ruhul Amin told Prothom Alo, "DB only wanted to talk to Ashiqur Rahman as there may be some issues or something important where he lives. He was well treated (they behaved well with him). DB told me, Ashiqur is a very good boy.”
“DB just wanted to talk, but a misinformation has spread on campus. Ashiqur's father and I went to the DB office this evening. We have been treated very well by the high officials of DB. He has been handed over to us,” the chairman added.
Meanwhile, Ashiqur and his father's mobile phones were found switched off. However, in the afternoon, Sirajul Islam said, "I came to know from the students of Dhaka University and Ashiqur's classmates on Sunday morning that Ashiqur was picked up from his house in Azimpur on Saturday night.”
Ashiqur’s friend Md Muhsin, who lives in the same apartment, said, some persons identifying them as DB (Detective Branch) police have detained some youths over their alleged involvement with banned militant outfit Hizbut Tahrir.
“They picked up Ashiqur too at that time. They told us that Ashiqur would be released after interrogation,” Muhsin added.