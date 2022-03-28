DB releases ‘very good boy’ DU student

The Dhaka University student, who was picked up from a house in the capital's Azimpur area by some persons identifying themselves as members of the law enforcement, was found at the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police (DB) office.

DB officials handed over the student to his father and the chairman of his department at the DB office at Minto Road in the capital on Sunday evening. At that time, the DB officials called the student a 'good boy'.

Earlier, Ashiqur Rahman, a student of the 2017-18 academic year (fourth year) of the International Relations Department of Dhaka University, was allegedly picked up from a house in Azimpur around 12:00am in the night of Saturday.