DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 200m

The arrestees are -- Md Abu Yusuf alias Parvez alias Rana, Md Atiyar Rahman Sabuj, Md Nasir Uddin and Md Nurul Islam alias Sohel.
During the raid, a secret printing press was located at a house at Ward No. 65, Block-C, at Matuail, Jatrabari.
During the primary interrogation, the arrested people confessed that they had been preparing fake revenue stamps and court fees in a sealed printing in the capital for a long time and were illegally buying and selling in different parts of the country.
A case was filed with Motijheel police station in this regard.