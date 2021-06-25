Crime and Law

DB seizes fake revenue stamps, worth Tk 200m

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Detective Cyber and Special Crime Division team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a drive detained four people and seized counterfeit revenue stamps and court fees worth Tk 200 million (20 crore), reports BSS.

The detective police arrested ringleader of the syndicate and his associates from different areas of the city and Narayanganj district in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

The arrestees are -- Md Abu Yusuf alias Parvez alias Rana, Md Atiyar Rahman Sabuj, Md Nasir Uddin and Md Nurul Islam alias Sohel.

During the raid, a secret printing press was located at a house at Ward No. 65, Block-C, at Matuail, Jatrabari.

Advertisement

During the primary interrogation, the arrested people confessed that they had been preparing fake revenue stamps and court fees in a sealed printing in the capital for a long time and were illegally buying and selling in different parts of the country.

A case was filed with Motijheel police station in this regard.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement