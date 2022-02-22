Death row convict arrested in Chattogram

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a death row convict in a murder and robbery case who had been on the run in disguise of different places for six years, UNB reports.

The arrestee was identified as Md Ishak, 27, son of Md Kamal Hossain of Chattogram’s Hathazari who was sentenced to death along with 3 others in 2021 for killing a woman after rape in March 2016.