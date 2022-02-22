Death row convict arrested in Chattogram

Besides, there are three other fugitives who were sentenced to death in this case.
They are, Yasin, Abu Tayyab Prakash Rana , 24, and Mansur, 25.
The accused was arrested from Sultanpur area of Raozan in Chattogram early hours on Monday, said Nurul Absar, senior assistant director (Media) of RAB-7 of Chattogram.
Around 6:00 pm on 5 March, 2016, four people entered the house of the victim where they raped her. Later, the accused tied the woman’s hands and feet and deliberately hit her on the head, leaving her dead on the spot, Rab said. “They also robbed gold ornaments, mobiles, tabs and cash”.
On 7 March, the victim’s husband Nurul Alam, 45, an expatriate, filed a murder case with Bayazid Bostami Police Station.
RAB also said that the prime accused, Yasin had a previous enmity with the victim’s husband and his elder brother Abdus Shukkur.
Earlier on 3 March, 2021, Chittagong Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiya sentenced four people to death in this case.