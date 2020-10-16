Crimes against humanity

Death row convict dies in Kashimpur central jail

Correspondent
Gazipur
Kashimpur central jail
Kashimpur central jail

A death row convict in a case filed for crimes against humanity died at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur early Friday.

Mahbubur Rahman, 70, was imprisoned at Kashimpur High Security Central Jail.

He is from Rainhati area in Mirzapur upazila of Tangail.

Jail super Shafiqul Islam said Mahbubur Rahman was a death row convict in a case field over the crimes against humanity. He was ill and taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital as his health condition deteriorated in the small hours of Friday.

He further said after conducting several tests, physician declared him dead. The body will be handed over to the family after completing the legal process.

Court sources said Mahbubur Rahman, prisoner no. 4412/A, was in the jail since the verdict.

