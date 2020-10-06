Delwar raped Noakhali victim multiple times: NHRC

The housewife who was stripped and molested in Begumganj of Noakhali was raped several times at gun-point by the accused Delwar Hossain, said Al Mahmud Faizul Kabir, the director of investigation from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) quoting the victim on Tuesday.

The victim has confirmed the matter, he said, while briefing media at the Noakhali chief judicial magistrate court’s auditorium in the afternoon, reports UNB.

Kabir said probe body members talked to the victim in the morning.