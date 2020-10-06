Delwar raped Noakhali victim multiple times: NHRC

The housewife who was stripped and molested in Begumganj of Noakhali was raped several times at gun-point by the accused Delwar Hossain, said Al Mahmud Faizul Kabir, the director of investigation from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) quoting the victim on Tuesday.
The victim has confirmed the matter, he said, while briefing media at the Noakhali chief judicial magistrate court’s auditorium in the afternoon, reports UNB.
Kabir said probe body members talked to the victim in the morning.
Delwar forced himself into the victim’s house one and a half years back and threatened her with weapons, he said. Delwar raped her and threatened to kill and murder and gang-rape her if she screamed, he added.
After few days, Delwar and his accomplice Kalam took her to a boat on a nearby lake where they both tried to rape her, Kabir said, adding that although Kalam left her after she cried for mercy, Delwar again raped her on the boat.
Delwar became agitated as he failed to rape the victim several times since then, he stated.
The victim will file a rape case over the matter and her testimony will be recorded under section 22.
The final report will be submitted to the NHRC chairman after the investigation is complete, he said.
The victim was allegedly stripped and molested by some local miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur union of the upazila last month but the incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on the internet.
The miscreants tortured the housewife after stripping her and filmed it.
The victim filed two cases accusing nine people on Sunday, 33 days after the incident.
One case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.