Delwar sued over 'rape'

The woman, who was stripped and molested, has filed a rape case against Delwar group chief Delwar Hossain and his accomplice Abul Kalam in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali.
The victim filed the case with Begumganj Model police station under the Woman and Children Repression Prevention Act on Tuesday night.
Begumganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Harun-or-Rashid confirmed this.
In the case statement she alleged Delwar had raped her two times before the incident of stripping and molesting her on 2 September.
She was raped one year ago. Delwar raped her again a few days before Ramadan at the time. On the day of raping for the second time, Delwar's accomplice Kalam also tried to rape her.
OC Harun-or-Rashid said Delwar Hossain will be shown arrest in this case. He also said drives are being conducted to detain another accused Abul Kalam.
Earlier, the victim shared her ordeals with the investigation team of the National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday.
The chief of the investigation team and NHRC director Al-Mahmud Foyzul Kabir disclosed this to the newsmen at the chief judicial magistrate's court in Noakhali.