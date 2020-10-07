Delwar sued over 'rape'

The woman, who was stripped and molested, has filed a rape case against Delwar group chief Delwar Hossain and his accomplice Abul Kalam in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali.

The victim filed the case with Begumganj Model police station under the Woman and Children Repression Prevention Act on Tuesday night.

Begumganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Harun-or-Rashid confirmed this.