Demonstrators besiege home ministry in demand of scrapping DSA

Left leaning student organisations carried out a procession towards the home ministry in demand of an investigation into writer Mushtaq Ahmed’s death in police custody. They are also demanding scrapping of the Digital Security Act. The protestors also called for the release of eight people who were detained for protesting writer Mushtaq’s death. Police stopped the demonstrators in front of DPDC building near the secretariat.

Leaders and activists of left-leaning student organisations clashed with police in Shahbag on Friday evening during a torch rally demanding repeal of the Digital Security Act.

Six leaders and activists of the student organisations have been arrested and are in jail following the incident. Besides, leftist labour leader Ruhul Amin was arrested from Khulna on Friday night. They are all in jail now.

Leaders and activists of left student organisations took out a protest procession from Raju sculpture of Dhaka University around 12:00 pm on Monday with a three-point demand including their release. When the procession passed through the central Shaheed Minar and Doel Chattar in front of the Shikkha Bhaban, a police team tried to stop them.

After a brief scuffle with the police, the leaders and activists started marching towards the secretariat. A team of police led by Harun ur Rashid, ADC, Ramna Zone, was already stationed in front of the DPDC building.