DGHS' former driver Malek’s wife lands in jail

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Nargis Begum, wife of former driver of Directorate General of Health Services Abdul Malek, to jail in a case over accumulating wealth illegally, reports UNB.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Senior Special Judge's Court of passed the order rejecting her bail plea when she surrendered before the court.

On Tuesday, ACC approved a case against Malek and his wife Nargis.

