Dispute over football match claims life of youth

A speech-impaired youth was killed over dispute in a football match in Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore on Saturday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Nayan Hossain, 24, from Taura village in Jhikargachha upazila.

Police and witnesses said a football match was held at a local playground on Saturday afternoon.

There was a dispute between the two teams over scoring a goal in the match.