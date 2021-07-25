Crime and Law

Dispute over football match claims life of youth

Prothom Alo English Desk
A speech-impaired youth was killed over dispute in a football match in Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore on Saturday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Nayan Hossain, 24, from Taura village in Jhikargachha upazila.

Police and witnesses said a football match was held at a local playground on Saturday afternoon.

There was a dispute between the two teams over scoring a goal in the match.

At one stage, 12-15 people led by Sarwar, a member of ward no: 6 of Panisara union parishad, beat up and stabbed the players of the opponent team, leaving four people injured.

Later, locals rescued them and admitted them to Jhikargachha upazila health complex.

Nayan and Zahurul were transferred to Jashore general hospital where doctors declared Nayan dead.

Abdur Razzak, cfficer-in-charge of Jhikargachha police station said people allegedly involved in the attack were on the run.

Nayan’s body was sent to Jashore general hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

