Dispute over football match claims life of youth

At one stage, 12-15 people led by Sarwar, a member of ward no: 6 of Panisara union parishad, beat up and stabbed the players of the opponent team, leaving four people injured.
Later, locals rescued them and admitted them to Jhikargachha upazila health complex.
Nayan and Zahurul were transferred to Jashore general hospital where doctors declared Nayan dead.
Abdur Razzak, cfficer-in-charge of Jhikargachha police station said people allegedly involved in the attack were on the run.
Nayan’s body was sent to Jashore general hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.