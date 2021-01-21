DMP asks city dwellers to inform local police before hiring domestic helps, guards

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has asked the city dwellers to inform local police stations before hiring domestic helps, guards and gardeners to prevent incidents of robbery and theft, reports UNB.

Additional commissioner (Detective Branch) AKM Hafiz Akhtar informed about the decision while briefing reporters at the DMP media centre on Thursday.

DMP is collecting updated information from every household as incidents of robbery and theft have been reported from parts of the capital city.