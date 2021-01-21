DMP asks city dwellers to inform local police before hiring domestic helps, guards

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has asked the city dwellers to inform local police stations before hiring domestic helps, guards and gardeners to prevent incidents of robbery and theft, reports UNB.
Additional commissioner (Detective Branch) AKM Hafiz Akhtar informed about the decision while briefing reporters at the DMP media centre on Thursday.
DMP is collecting updated information from every household as incidents of robbery and theft have been reported from parts of the capital city.
"If you're recruiting new housemaids, guards or gardeners, then you'll have to inform us," he said.
Hafiz noted that robberies and thefts usually increase in winter. To check the incidents, 32 DB teams conducted special operations in the capital simultaneously on Wednesday and arrested 34 people. Tools to cut grills and sharp weapons were recovered from them.
As part of the special drive, DB (Lalbagh Division) arrested six alleged robbers while they were preparing to commit robbery from Chakbazar, Lalbagh and Kamrangichar areas. Another team of DB (Motijheel division) arrested five suspected robbers.
DB (Wari Division) arrested four thieves with 870kg electric wire from Shyampur, while DB (Tejgaon Division) arrested seven alleged robbers. DB (Uttara Division) arrested eight suspected robbers and DB (Mirpur division) arrested four other suspects in connection with a case filed at Pallabi Police Station.
Four cases were filed at local police stations in connection with arrest of the 34 robbers, Hafiz said.