DNA samples of the six accused collected

Another two or three, not named in the case, have also been arrested. Police and RAB arrested a total of eight persons outside of the city.

The eight accused, including the six named in the charges, have been arrested and taken on remand. The two not named in the charges, Ainuddin and Misbaur Rahman alias Rajan, have also been taken on remand.

All of them staying at the MC College hostel are known to be associated with the BCL politics.

In the first phase, three of the culprits, including the prime accused Saifur Rahman, were taken on remand on Monday. Another three, including two suspects, were taken on remand in the second phase on Tuesday. In the third phase, two more, including Tareq, were taken on remand and interrogated by police.