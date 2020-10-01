DNA samples of the six accused collected

The DNA samples have been collected of the six persons accused in the gang rape at the MC College hostel in Sylhet. They were taken under police escort on Thursday afternoon to the Osmani Medical College Hospital One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) lab where their DNA samples were taken.
Deputy director of the hospital, Himangshu Lal Roy, said that the six were brought under police escort at 12:30pm to the OCC and then taken to the DNA lab. The tests were conducted under the supervision of a scientific officer and then they left the hospital at 1:30pm in police custody.
Sylhet Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner (media), Jyotirmoy Sarkar told Prothom Alo, DNA samples of six were taken, including four of the accused who were named in the case. The other two accused, Tarequl Islam and Mahfuzur Rahman, were arrested at a later date and taken on remand, so their DNA samples will be taken later.
The gang rape took place on 25 September night at the MC College hostel. A case was filed in this regard against Saifur Rahman, Tarequl Islam, Arjun Laskar, Rabiul Islam, Shah Md Mahbubur Rahman alias Shah Roni and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum. All of them are activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).
Another two or three, not named in the case, have also been arrested. Police and RAB arrested a total of eight persons outside of the city.
The eight accused, including the six named in the charges, have been arrested and taken on remand. The two not named in the charges, Ainuddin and Misbaur Rahman alias Rajan, have also been taken on remand.
All of them staying at the MC College hostel are known to be associated with the BCL politics.
In the first phase, three of the culprits, including the prime accused Saifur Rahman, were taken on remand on Monday. Another three, including two suspects, were taken on remand in the second phase on Tuesday. In the third phase, two more, including Tareq, were taken on remand and interrogated by police.