Dr Yunus gets bail in case for violating labour laws

A labour court here today granted bail to Grameen Telecom chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus in a criminal case filed against him and three others for allegedly violating labour laws, reports BSS.

Dhaka 2nd Labour Court chairman Manjurul Alam passed the order as Dr Yunus surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case on 9 September and the court had summoned the four accused to appear before it by 12 October.

The other three accused in the case are- Grameen Telecom managing director Ashraful Hasan, Board directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

According to the case documents, a team of DIFE went on an inspection to Grameen Telecom and found the violations of labour laws like not regularising 101 staff, not establishing a welfare fund for the labourers, among others.

