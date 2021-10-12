Dr Yunus gets bail in case for violating labour laws

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case on 9 September and the court had summoned the four accused to appear before it by 12 October.

The other three accused in the case are- Grameen Telecom managing director Ashraful Hasan, Board directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

According to the case documents, a team of DIFE went on an inspection to Grameen Telecom and found the violations of labour laws like not regularising 101 staff, not establishing a welfare fund for the labourers, among others.