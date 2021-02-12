Driver’s assistant hacked to death inside bus in Khulna

The assistant of a driver was found dead inside a bus in Khulna on Friday, UNB reports.

Md Sabbir, 26, a resident of Bagerhat, worked for ‘Shohag Paribahan’. His body was recovered from the bus in Shibbari More area.

Shonadanga Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Momtajzul Haque said, Sabbir stayed back in the bus on Thursday night when the driver left. The bus was parked near Public Hall in Shibbari intersection. Another driver was scheduled to take it out the next morning.

Police recovered Sabbir’s body from the back of the driver’s seat on Friday morning.

Police say they suspect miscreants stabbed him around midnight and he died of excessive blood loss.

The body has been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.