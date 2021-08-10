'Drives come to a halt when names of influentials come to fore'

Responding to media concern that there were previous examples of sudden halt in the drives, home minister Asaduzzaman said, “Law enforcement agencies raid upon specific allegations. The drives will go on as long as there are allegations.”

When asked whether legal action would be taken if investigations trace involvement of influential persons, he said, “Everyone is equal before the law. There will be no reason to spare any accused person.”

However, a central leader of Awami League (AL), preferring to be anonymous, told Prothom Alo that after the drive this time, it is said the gang of Pori Moni and Piyasha arranged drinking and drug parties at their residences and were joined by influential and rich people. After taking their photos and videos, these men were blackmailed or deceived.

With the names of the influential persons surfacing, that means the drives will not advance any more. The drives came to a halt in the past after the names of influentials had come to the fore.

In this situation, some AL leaders think that law enforcement agencies should make the objective of any drive clear to the public. And the next step should be delivering a message that drives against the criminals will go on until the objectives are met. Some other AL leaders, though, suspect that the drives seem to defame influential personalities rather than identify the roots of crime.

Hence, common people applaud the moves initially, but later the credibility of the drives gradually turns questionable.

While asked, AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo that party leaders requested the home ministry to take stern action against defamation of the government and Awami League by the leaders of these organisations which sprout up in the periphery. Awami League has been expelling the alleged criminals.