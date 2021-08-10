'Drives come to a halt when names of influentials come to fore'

Awami League leaders, however, said they are now unsure about the fate of the operation after the arrest of several people including Pori Moni.
Meanwhile, there are already discussions as to whether this operation will come to a halt as in the past after discovering some 'scandals'.
The Awami League leaders said people will raise questions over the operations if this happens. The opportunist gangs that are using the government identity for their personal interests would not be uprooted, the leaders added.
The party sources said the government launched such operations after the parliament election in 2018. At the beginning of every operation, there was a huge outcry. Some corrupt people were caught. But the operations came to a halt when strong demands were made to catch their patrons.
On 18 September 2019, the law enforcement started operations against various crimes including casinos, tender manipulations and the power tussle to establish supremacy. This continued one and half months.
Law enforcement agencies raid upon specific allegations. The drives will go on as long as there are allegations.
At the time, information of a huge amount of wealth earned through illegal means by some mid-level leaders of Awami League's associate body Jubo League was revealed.
Some 12-13 people including then president of Dhaka south unit Jubo League Ismail Hossain Chowdhury alias Samrat and contractor JK Shamim were arrested.
Later then district Jubo League general secretary Shamima Nur Papia came to discussion in February last year. After her arrest, news of her various illicit activities in five-star hotels was exposed. She was expelled from the party. Names of three former and current members of parliament and a section of central leaders came to fore as her patrons.
Those operations too came to a halt through arrest of Papia and her husband. But there is no news of any action against those who aided and abetted her in her unethical activities and her rise.
Helena Jahangir recently came up in discussions after she posted her picture on Facebook declaring 'Chakurijibi League' and 'creating leaders'.
She was dropped from the membership of Awami League women affairs sub-committee. The law enforcement arrested her. Later Md Monir Khan called Dorji Monir was arrested. He is the president of an organisation named 'Bangladesh Jononetri Sheikh Hasina'.
So-called models Faria Mahbub Piyasha, Mariam Akhter Mou, film actress Pori Moni and producer Nazrul Raj, among others, were recently arrested.
Cases were filed against all of them on charges of keeping liquor and drugs. The law enforcement, however, said their main offence was deceiving rich people by blackmailing and trapping them.
The law enforcement did not disclose the names of the powerful men who were trapped by them. However, some names are being discussed, though the authenticity is not certain.
Awami League party sources said Pori Moni, Piyasha, Narzul, Raj and others in the entertainment arena who have been arrested are not involved in these organisations that have sprouted up. There is no reports of them having any political ambitions. But it is said that they forged relations with politicians and government and influential people for their personal benefits. The law enforcement has no more targets to conduct operations against in the mushroom organisations. So the leaders are doubtful about the advancement of these operations.
Responding to media concern that there were previous examples of sudden halt in the drives, home minister Asaduzzaman said, “Law enforcement agencies raid upon specific allegations. The drives will go on as long as there are allegations.”
When asked whether legal action would be taken if investigations trace involvement of influential persons, he said, “Everyone is equal before the law. There will be no reason to spare any accused person.”
However, a central leader of Awami League (AL), preferring to be anonymous, told Prothom Alo that after the drive this time, it is said the gang of Pori Moni and Piyasha arranged drinking and drug parties at their residences and were joined by influential and rich people. After taking their photos and videos, these men were blackmailed or deceived.
With the names of the influential persons surfacing, that means the drives will not advance any more. The drives came to a halt in the past after the names of influentials had come to the fore.
In this situation, some AL leaders think that law enforcement agencies should make the objective of any drive clear to the public. And the next step should be delivering a message that drives against the criminals will go on until the objectives are met. Some other AL leaders, though, suspect that the drives seem to defame influential personalities rather than identify the roots of crime.
Hence, common people applaud the moves initially, but later the credibility of the drives gradually turns questionable.
While asked, AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo that party leaders requested the home ministry to take stern action against defamation of the government and Awami League by the leaders of these organisations which sprout up in the periphery. Awami League has been expelling the alleged criminals.
Mahbubul Alam Hanif took the drives against the people positively, whether they are media personalities, responsible for causing social decay and misdeeds. He suggested that only the law enforcement agencies shall decide about the future of such drives.
Some top leaders of AL observe that core objectives of the drives remain undisclosed every time. Such drives come to the fore as an issue if the moves go against the interests of influential politicians or bureaucrats.
August is the month of mourning, particularly for AL activists. Unless there is urgency, the ruling party AL seldom gives the go-ahead for such drives. Some AL leaders presume that certain reasons might have pushed the government to carry out these drives at this time.
Educationist and social analyst Professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq told Prothom Alo, there is no visible political party except Awami League existing at present. Criminals always breed under the shadow of political leaders and influential goons. They are brought to book when the government becomes vulnerable or criticised. Arresting the criminals is the government’s patchwork approach. The issue evaporates from people’s minds eventually and the matter is buried forever.
He added, “It is expected that the influential people are not going to be arrested, because there is no ideal government here to hold them accountable.”
*This report, originally pubslished in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam and Sadiqur Rahman.