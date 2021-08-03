Drug accused ‘dies in police custody’ in city

The deceased is Mohammad Liton, 45 of Kahalu upazila in Bogura district.
Placed on two-day remand police took him into custody on Monday.
“There are 15 CCTV cameras inside the police station. The CCTV footage has shown that the accused tore down the blanket inside the cell and hanged himself from the ventilator,” he said.
However, a three-member probe body, headed by additional deputy commissioner (Airport Zone) was formed to look into the matter and find whether there was any negligence on part of duty police , he added.
The committee has been asked to submit the report within three working days.
Police will take necessary steps on the basis of the probe report, said Foyjul.