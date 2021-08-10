Drugs trafficked through couriers into and out of Bangladesh

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) last year seized 12kg amphetamine– raw ingredient of yaba–inside from a readymade garment consignment stored at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. The illegal chemical was being smuggled from Bangladesh to Australia and some staff of a multinational courier service made the shipment without sophisticated scanning.

Although DNC filed a drug case against six staff of the courier service in connection with the seizure, investigators did not find their direct involvement in the smuggling. Further investigations, however, traced a certain Junayed Ahmed Siddique, his wife Fatema-tuz-Zohra, an Indian national Satish Kumar Selvaraj and four others of a drug racket that tried to smuggle out the yaba ingredient.

DNC inspector Fazlul Haque Khan, who investigated the matter, said that the courier service company was not found responsible in the case. But the consignment should have been manually scanned before sending it to the cargo village.