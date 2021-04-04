DSA case against journalist Kajol shifted to cyber tribunal

A case filed against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol under the Digital Security Act (DSA) at Kamrangirchar police station was transferred to Dhaka cyber tribunal on Sunday, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikari passed the order as Kajol stood in the dock.

The court took the charges into cognisance and shifted it to the cyber tribunal for trial.

Investigation officer Md Rassel Mollah submitted the charge sheet on 14 March.

Jubo Mohila League central leader Sumaiya Chowdhury Bonnya filed the case on 11 March last year accusing Kajol of writing defamatory remarks about various MPs on his Facebook profile.