DSA case against journalist Kajol shifted to cyber tribunal

A case filed against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol under the Digital Security Act (DSA) at Kamrangirchar police station was transferred to Dhaka cyber tribunal on Sunday, reports UNB.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikari passed the order as Kajol stood in the dock.
The court took the charges into cognisance and shifted it to the cyber tribunal for trial.
Investigation officer Md Rassel Mollah submitted the charge sheet on 14 March.
Jubo Mohila League central leader Sumaiya Chowdhury Bonnya filed the case on 11 March last year accusing Kajol of writing defamatory remarks about various MPs on his Facebook profile.
Kajol was freed from the Dhaka Central Jail on 25 December last year.
On 17 December, the High Court granted him bail in two cases filed under the DSA, clearing the way for his release.
On 24 November that year, the journalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the DSA.
The journalist had gone missing on 10 March, 2020, a day after Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed a case against him and 30 others, including Manab Zamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.
They were sued under the Digital Security Act for publishing and sharing an article on social media about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
Also, two other cases were filed against Kajol at Kamrangir Char and Hazaribagh police stations under DSA on 10 and 11 March.
On 3 May, Kajol was shown detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Benapole border after 53-day of his disappearance. He was produced before a Jashore court which sent him to jai