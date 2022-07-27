Tenth-grader girl attacked for protesting eve-teasing

A class ten girl reportedly sustained severe injuries in an attack by goons for protesting against eve-teasing on her way to school in Haimchar upazila of the district Tuesday, reports UNB.

Police arrested three goons including the prime accused within a few hours of the incident.

The arrestees were identified as prime accused Habib Talukdar, 20, Shipon, 20, and Al Amin, 20. They were residents of Mohjampur area in Uttar Algir union of the upazila.