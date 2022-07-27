Tenth-grader girl attacked for protesting eve-teasing

Quoting the victim and her school teachers, Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haimchar police station, said the prime accused and his cohorts teased her and threw abusive words at her on her way to school from home at Chhoiyal intersection around 10.00am.
When she protested, in a fit of rage, the goons thrashed her and hit with brick on head leaving her critically injured, said the OC.
Hearing screams, locals rushed to the spot and rescued her from the clutches of the goons, he said, adding that the victim is now undergoing treatment at Upazila Health Complex.
Police arrested three culprits so far from different areas of the upazila in the afternoon, the police officer said, adding legal action against the detainees was underway as of filing this report.