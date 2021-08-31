DU dev project: 'Irregularities worth Tk 1.7m found'

But in this case only the superintending and executive engineer's opinion has been taken. Users' opinions have not been taken into consideration.

On condition of anonymity, officials alleged superintending and executive engineer Md Lutfar Rahman through a syndicate provides work to former and current leaders of the ruling party's student front and persons of his choice.

Although he is in charge of proper monitoring of the work, he ignored that in most of the cases.

There are allegations against Lutfar Rahman that he provides work reportedly in exchange of money.

Speaking to Propthom Alo, Md Lutfar Rahman denied all allegations.

"Five LBSs are with us and when there is necessary, we will install," he said.

When asked whether five LBSs can be shown, Lutfar Rahman said, "Let me talk to the people concerned."

About the allegations that the users' opinions were not taken, Lutfar Rahman said, "They said that is not their part. They did not give demands of those LBS."

However, Lutfar's statements do not match with the users of those buildings where LBSs are supposed to be installed.

Jagannath Hall proctor Mihir Lal Saha said, "LBS has not reached October Memorial Building."

Amar Ekushey Hall proctor Ishtiak M Syed said, "We have not been apprised of the matter. Our opinion has not been taken about setting up LBS."

A leader of ANM Muniruzzaman building committee said new LBS has not reached their building.