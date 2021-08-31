DU dev project: 'Irregularities worth Tk 1.7m found'

An effort is on to hurriedly pay the contractor's bills although the work has not been finished yet.
Load break switches are devices used to open an electrical circuit by isolating the source from the consumer. Whether they are manual, motorised or with a trip function, these devices ensure the on-load making, breaking and safety disconnection of low-voltage electrical circuits.
As per the work order, LBSs are supposed to be replaced at Shamsun Nahar Hall, Amar Ekushey Hall, October Memorial Building of Jagannath Hall, the swimming pool and ANM Muniruzzaman building.
According to the records, Marsons Electric Engineering Limited has been awarded the work. A former Bangladesh Chhatra League leader is a director of this company.
Superintending and executive engineer Md Lutfar Rahman gave his opinion in June that this bill can be paid although the work has not been finished.
According to the records, the cost of each LBS has been estimated at Tk 3,48,499. The cost of five LBSs is Tk 17,42,495.
Sources said new LBSs have been installed at the swimming pool and Shamsun Nahar Hall.
Old LBS has been repainted and a few parts changed at Amar Ekushey Hall.
LBSs have not reached October Memorial Building and ANM Muniruzzaman Building.
Sources at the university administration said the store officer had said that they have received the items against the bill.
But in reality, LBSs have not yet reached some buildings. In some cases, old LBSs have been repainted by changing some parts. In this case too, bills have been sought for replacing new LBS.
The university engineering department officials said there is a security risk as new LBSs have not been installed. They raised questions as to who will take the responsibility of these risks.
University administration sources said bills have to be placed after taking the opinion of the users.
But in this case only the superintending and executive engineer's opinion has been taken. Users' opinions have not been taken into consideration.
On condition of anonymity, officials alleged superintending and executive engineer Md Lutfar Rahman through a syndicate provides work to former and current leaders of the ruling party's student front and persons of his choice.
Although he is in charge of proper monitoring of the work, he ignored that in most of the cases.
There are allegations against Lutfar Rahman that he provides work reportedly in exchange of money.
Speaking to Propthom Alo, Md Lutfar Rahman denied all allegations.
"Five LBSs are with us and when there is necessary, we will install," he said.
When asked whether five LBSs can be shown, Lutfar Rahman said, "Let me talk to the people concerned."
About the allegations that the users' opinions were not taken, Lutfar Rahman said, "They said that is not their part. They did not give demands of those LBS."
However, Lutfar's statements do not match with the users of those buildings where LBSs are supposed to be installed.
Jagannath Hall proctor Mihir Lal Saha said, "LBS has not reached October Memorial Building."
Amar Ekushey Hall proctor Ishtiak M Syed said, "We have not been apprised of the matter. Our opinion has not been taken about setting up LBS."
A leader of ANM Muniruzzaman building committee said new LBS has not reached their building.
Ex-BCL leader Atiqur Rahman Khan is a director of construction firm Marsons Electric Engineer Limited.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said they got work to supply LBS and they have done it. It is the work of the engineering department to install LBS.
University engineering department officials said usually those who provide equipment are the ones to install it too.
Sources at the university accounts director's office said the bill is under process.
About the matter, vice chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman said irregularities in the development work of the university would not be tolerated. The matter is being considered seriously, he added.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.