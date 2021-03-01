Crime and Law

DU expels 12 students for admission forgery

UNB
Dhaka
The Dhaka University (DU) has permanently expelled 12 students for admission test forgery and digital fraudulence.

Another 151 students were suspended for various terms for similar offences.

The decision came at a syndicate meeting at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Sunday evening, according to a press release issued by the university.

DU vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the meeting.

On 6 August 2019, the DU authorities suspended 69 students for cheating in admission tests.

The Dhaka University law does not allow expelled students to challenge their expulsion.

