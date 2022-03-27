DU student allegedly picked up from Azimpur

“Even we teachers don’t feel safe. An on-duty policeman named Tuhin gave his mobile number when picking up Ashiqur. We called that number today but he told us that he is at a training programme and was not present (when Ashiqur was picked up),” said Abdul Mannan.
“It’s obvious that persons identifying themselves as law enforcers have picked up Ashiqur but they are now denying it. We want investigation if Ashiqur is guilty. But we want to know where and how is he now,” the DU teacher added.
Assistant professor Atique Rahman, Ushan Ara Badal and Ashiqur’s father Sirajul Islam also spoke at the human chain.
Sirajul, a school teacher, alleged that he tried to file a general diary (GD) with Shahbagh and Lalbagh police station over the incident but the police did not record the GD. They asked his to confirm first if police picked him up.
Ashiqur’s friend Md Muhsin, who lives in the same apartment, said, some persons identifying them as DB (Detective Branch) police have detained some youths over their alleged involvement with banned militant outfit Hizbut Tahrir.
“They picked up Ashiqur too at that time. They told us that Ashiqur would be released after interrogation,” Muhsin added.
DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani told Prothom Alo that teachers of international relations department have informed them about the incident and they are trying to be sure if police really picked up Ashiqur.