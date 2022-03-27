DU student allegedly picked up from Azimpur

A Dhaka University student has allegedly been picked up from a house in the city’s Azimpur area by some persons identifying themselves as law enforcers.

The student named Ashiqur Rahman, studying at fourth year in DU’s International Relations department, was picked up at around 12 in the night on Saturday.

Students and teachers of International Relations department today formed a human chain programme at Raju Memorial Sculpture area in DU demanding Ashiqur’s release.

Speaking at the programme, international relations department’s professor Md Abdul Mannan said the culture of picking anyone up at will creates fear among other.