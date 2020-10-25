DU teacher Zia sued under DSA

A case has been filed against Dhaka University teacher Zia Rahman under the Digital Security Act for 'hurting religious sentiment'.
Editor of monthly Al Bayyinat and Daily Al Ihsan Muhammad Mahbub Alam and lawyer Imrul Hasan jointly filed the case with a cyber tribunal in Dhaka.
Tribunal’s bench assistant Shamim Al Mamun told Prothom Alo that Dhaka cyber tribunal judge As-Sams Jaglul Hossain has recorded statements of two people, but did not issue any order yet.
Zia Rahman is a professor of criminology department at DU.
According to the case statement, Zia reportedly hurt religious sentiment of Muslims while speaking at a television talk-show on 22 October.