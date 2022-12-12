Cop withdrawn over misbehavior with journalist in parliament area

Sayed Arman, journalist of Nagorik TV and a member of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), was broadcasting live the resignation of BNP lawmakers in from of the parliament when constable Md Shahinur Rahman took away the journalist's microphone and obstructed him during performing his duties.
In a statement on Sunday, DRU president Mursalin Nomani and general secretary Mynul Hasan Sohel condemned the incident on behalf of the DRU Executive Committee.
The DRU leaders demanded the authorities investigate the incident and take action against the cop. They called upon the police to cooperate with journalists while they perform their duties.