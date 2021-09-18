E-commerce firms like Evaly, E-orange to face stern action: DMP

"There are many organisations which are involved in fraudulence like Evaly and E-orange organisations. They are involved in cheating customers through offering prices lower than the market prices. Investigations are on and action will be taken after investigation," he said while talking at a press briefing at DMP media center on Saturday.
"We want good E-commerce platforms flourish in the country," said Hafiz.
Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin were arrested on Friday following a case of an aggrieved customer Arif Baker with Gulshan police station accusing them and few other company executives for embezzlement and fraudulence.
Sub-inspector Ahidul Islam, the investigation officer of the case, said the case was registered over the allegation of embezzlement of money and fraudulence.