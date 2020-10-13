EC data entry operator handed over to police

The election commission (EC) has handed over a data entry operator to police for his alleged involvement in NID forgery, reports UNB.
Data entry operator SM Azam Ali was handed over to Lalmonirhat sadar police on Monday, the EC said on Tuesday.
Ali was allegedly involved in ‘correcting’ the NID cards and illegally collecting data in Lalmonirhat.
Earlier, data entry operators Ali, who used to work at the sadar office, and Md Jewel Babu of Lalmonirhat’s Aditmari office were brought to the central office of the Identification System for Enhancing Access to Services (IDEA) project of the EC in the capital for the sake of investigation into their alleged involvement in the forgery.
Finding the allegation against them true during the primary investigation, a case was filed with Lalmonirhat sadar police on Sunday night.
Their irregularities were detected in a drive of the EC’s NID wing and IDEA project.
According to Article 16 of the Bangladesh National Identity Registration Act 2010, the punishment for distorting or destroying information-data is seven-year imprisonment or Tk 100,000 penalty or both.
Besides, the punishment for the negligence of any person engaged in making the NID cards is one-year imprisonment, maximum Tk 20,000 pecuniary penalty or both as per the article 17 of the law.