EC peon becomes millionaire delivering NID to Rohgiyas

Jaynal Abedin was an office clerk at an election commission (EC) office. His wife Anisun Nahar was a housewife. The duo had no alternative legal earning sources. However, they were millionaires. They possessed five-storey building and land as well as having bank savings with millions of taka. Overall, the couple owned illegal assets worth more than Tk 7.5 million.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) unearthed the information while investigating a case against Jaynal Abedin who has been suspended from EC’s Double Mooring office in Chattagrom city.

According to ACC investigation, Jaynal and his wife amassed millions of taka by providing Rohingya people with national identity card (NID) in exchange of money. In his deposition, Jaynal admitted his involvement with the illegal task.

ACC on Monday submitted a charge sheet to a court, accusing the couple–Jaynal and Anisun Nahar for amassing wealth through illegal means.