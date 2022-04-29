Education Minister’s brother sued ‘for misappropriating govt land’

Deputy Commissioner Anjana Khan Majlish told the news agency, “I filed the case on behalf of the administration as the 48 acres are special land parcels owned by the government.”
Prime accused in the case, Jayedur Rahim is the vice president of the Chandpur district unit of ruling Awami League. He is currently in Saudi Arabia with his sister for Umrah Hajj, she said.
The other accused include Humayun Patwary, a leader of Haimchar upazila AL committee, and Salahuddin Sardar, a former Union Parishad chairman, said the Deputy Commissioner.
The court has fixed 31 May to hear the case.
According to the complaint, in 1950, the sand bar emerged at Baherchar Mouza after erosion of another sand bar.
The government recorded it as payasti land (alluvial land) and leased it to local farmers.
Tipu allegedly misappropriated the government land by preparing fake deeds, which was brought to the attention of the district administration.