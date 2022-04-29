Education Minister’s brother sued ‘for misappropriating govt land’

Lawsuit has been filed against 25 people, including Education Minister Dipu Moni’s brother Jayedur Rahim Wadud Tipu, on charge of misappropriating over 48.5 acres of government land in a remote char area in Haimchar upazila of Chandpur district, reports news agency UNB.

The case has been filed at the upazila senior assistant judge’s court by the Chandpur district administration.