Crime

Education Minister’s brother sued ‘for misappropriating govt land’

Prothom Alo English Desk
Part of the land Education Minister Dipu Moni’s brother Jayedur Rahim Wadud Tipu allegedly occupied
Part of the land Education Minister Dipu Moni’s brother Jayedur Rahim Wadud Tipu allegedly occupiedProthom Alo

Lawsuit has been filed against 25 people, including Education Minister Dipu Moni’s brother Jayedur Rahim Wadud Tipu, on charge of misappropriating over 48.5 acres of government land in a remote char area in Haimchar upazila of Chandpur district, reports news agency UNB.

The case has been filed at the upazila senior assistant judge’s court by the Chandpur district administration.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Anjana Khan Majlish told the news agency, “I filed the case on behalf of the administration as the 48 acres are special land parcels owned by the government.”

Prime accused in the case, Jayedur Rahim is the vice president of the Chandpur district unit of ruling Awami League. He is currently in Saudi Arabia with his sister for Umrah Hajj, she said.

Advertisement

The other accused include Humayun Patwary, a leader of Haimchar upazila AL committee, and Salahuddin Sardar, a former Union Parishad chairman, said the Deputy Commissioner.

The court has fixed 31 May to hear the case.

According to the complaint, in 1950, the sand bar emerged at Baherchar Mouza after erosion of another sand bar.

The government recorded it as payasti land (alluvial land) and leased it to local farmers.

Tipu allegedly misappropriated the government land by preparing fake deeds, which was brought to the attention of the district administration.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement