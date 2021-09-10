Crime and Law

Ehsan Group chairman arrested on charges of misappropriating Tk 170b

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Ehsan Group chairman Ragib Hasan and his associate were arrested on Friday by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on charges of misappropriating Tk 17,000 crore (170 billion), reports UNB.

The RAB headquarters, however, did not yet disclose from where and when he was arrested.

Advertisement
Advertisement

RAB will hold a press briefing at its media centre over the arrest at around 3:30pm.

According to official sources, Ragib, once an Imam of a mosque, joined a Multi-Level-Marketing (MLM) company and he set up Ehsan Group of Companies in 2010 based in Pirojpur.

Advertisement

Starting with a real estate company first, he later formed 17 firms under the group’s name.

Many cases were filed against the group on charges of embezzlement of money from thousands of people promising to run the company according to Islamic Shariah law and offering them a high profit.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement