Eight teenagers held in city

Prothom Alo English Desk

Police arrested eight teenagers on charge of harassing people from Faridabad Glass Factory area on Sunday night, UNB reports.

A team of police conducted a drive in Ekata Housing area and arrested eight teenage boys said AIG media of police headquarters Md Sohel Rana.

The arrestees were later handed over to their parents on various conditions.

Police conducted the drive after getting complaint from a citizen on social networking site Facebook.

The drive will continue to end public harassment by teenagers, said police.

