Elderly couple arrested for allegedly killing domestic help in Dhaka

Meanwhile, Turag police discovered a body of an unidentified 30-year-old woman from Diabari Jhaubon area on Friday. Later, the deceased was identified as Parvin alias Fensi Ara during an investigation conducted by PBI which was led by SP Md Jahangir Alam.
PBI also found that Parvin worked as housemaid at the flat of Syed Jasimul Hasan in Niketon. On Saturday, they arrested the couple.
During the primary interrogation, the couple confessed that the woman died after Samina Hasan beat her with a stick following an altercation on 1 December.
Jasimul and Samina along with their driver Ramjan Ali, 41, dumped Fensy’s body in the Jhaubon area in Diabari.
Police also recovered a private car, a stick and a bed sheet from the spot.
A case has been filed in this regard, the release added.